Annie Idibia opens up about the true state of her marriage to singer Tuface

Nollywood actress and wife of singer Tuface Idibia, Annie Idibia has opened up on the state of her marriage.

The mom of two took to social media to share a romantic photo of herself with her man looking every inch in love with one another.

Not long after she posted, fans took to her comment section to gush about their love for one another promoting Annie to respond saying they are not perfect as humans but they are perfect for each other.

“Not perfect but perfect for each other “

The couple made news a few weeks ago when it came to light that they may be at the verge of splitting after Tuface took to social media to ask that Annie forgives him.