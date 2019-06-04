Another Discovered £211M loot by Gen. Sani Abacha’s Has Been held In Britain

by Olabanji

A British court has discovered the sum of £211,000,000 alleged to belong to late General Sani Abacha.

The newly discovered money has been seized by a British court, The money is reported to have been put in an account held in Jersey Doraville Properties Corporation, a British Virgin Islands company. according to a report on MetroNews.

The money is now being held by the government until authorities in Jersey, the US and Nigeria come to an agreement on how it should be distributed.

Late General Sani Abacha was a Military dictator President of Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998

