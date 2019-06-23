Another Fire Erupts Close To The Unilag Senate Building

by Olabanji

A fire outburst has consumed a Toyota Car near the Senate Building in the University of Lagos, Akoka around 11.50am on Saturday, 22 of June 2019.

The Fire Outburst which was tagged a ‘mysterious fire’ started by itself as it got the entire car razed.

It was gathered that the University’s Firefighters came to curtail the fire but could not take it out, hence they had to invite the Lagos State Fire Service who helped to salvage the inferno before escalating.

Vice Chancellor of the university who came in disguise to see the level of damage, lauded the fire service for their good work.

No casualty was recorded apart from the damaged car.
Tags from the story
fire outburst, UNILAG

You may also like

Nigeria’s Archbishop appointed, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

GEJ Will “Take Action” On Deplorable State Of Police College, Ikeja – Abati

Fashion Week Is Coming To Konga

Medical doctor faces deportation after 40 years in the United States

27-year-old Actor Arrested For Abducting Monarch’s Wife

5 Amazing Things Coconuts Could Be Used For

Lamido Regrets Leaving N11bn Debt For Incoming APC Administration In Jigawa

Is Otedola Contesting Office? Nigerians react to Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Riding in a ‘Molue’

Less Than 1% Of Candidates Score Above 300 In OAU Post-UTME

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *