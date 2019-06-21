‘Another Major Tool of Witchcraft is Accusation’ – Uti Nwachukwu Shades Ifu Ennada

by Amaka

The drama continues as Winner of Big Brother Africa 5, Uti Nwachukwu has hit back at those attacking him over his recent statement on social media.

'Another Major Tool of Witchcraft is Accusation' - Uti Nwachukwu Shades Ifu Ennada

Yesterday, June 20, 2019, the television presenter declared Cee-C as the most successful BBNaija2018 housemate and this certainly did not sit well with many as former BBNaija housemate, Princess condemned him for comparing housemates based on their feats since leaving the reality show.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy And Girlfriend, Stefflon Don Share A Kiss As They Reunite

Although, he has since taken back his words and replaced it with “one of the most successful housemates of BBNaija 2018”. Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada, who was late to the party, came out to criticized Uti over his statement.

She said:

“The definition of success is relative..until I give Uti 5 million Naira now come sign am as my first brand Ambassador e no go know say me sef I successful. Lol”

Uti woke up this morning to the criticism and this must have prompted his reply. He shared a photo on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Tufia 😂😂! Another major Tool@of Witchcraft is – ACCUSATION 😭😭
.
Oya, like big green flies 🦟to Hot poopoo 💩…. watch them come out in droves
.
.

#HustleMakeThemNorGoUseYouDoGodforbid#BehappyForOneAnother#ShunWitchcraft#ApplaudOthers#confidence”

ALSO READ: Actress, Iyabo Ojo Pens A Heart-Felt Birthday Message To Her Son

See full post below:
Tags from the story
"Uti Nwachukwu BB Naija", BBNaija Ifu Ennada, BBNaija's Cee-C

You may also like

Check Out This Family Photo Of Don Jazzy, Rihanna And Korede Bello Plus Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To It

Lami Phillips appoints self as the ‘Commissioner for Chilling’ in Lagos State

Lami Phillips appoints self as the ‘Commissioner for Chilling’ in Lagos State

“My girlfriend is very dirty, she finds it hard to wash her undies” – Nigerian man exposes his girlfriend

Leah Sharibu: Presidential hopeful, Oby Ezekwesili makes passionate plea to Buhari

Tiwa Savage celebrates Chidinma on her birthday

”God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man” – Huddah Munroe Continues Rant

We never sold T-Shirts at Moji Olaiya’s burial – Burial Committee

‘Why is APC taking panadol 4 INEC’s headache?’ – Dino Melaye

Popstar Wizkid Reveals his Biggest Plan of the Year, & It will Shock you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *