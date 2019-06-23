‘Anthony Joshua Is Not A Good Boxer’ – Andy Ruiz

Unified world heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr, 29, doesn’t seem intimidated by Anthony Joshua’s preparation for the rematch set to hold later this year.

He claimed the British professional boxer is not good at boxing and he is sure that he will win again.

Ruiz took the world by storm when he defeated Joshua and won the IBF, WBA and WBO titles on June 1st but sadly, he is under contract to take a rematch.

Speaking in a new interview with BBC, Ruiz said,

“the rematch is going to be the same. I am going to be more prepared and more ready. I know his flaws. I can do a lot better. The only thing that he can do is just run around, he’s not good at boxing.”

Ruiz who was mocked for his physique also vowed to be in a better before the return to the ring the second time.

In his words,

“People thought I wasn’t going to do anything, I was too big, too overweight. I don’t want to say all the things I am going to change. There is going to be a lot of changing, I am going to come at a better weight this time. It’s going to be a hell of a fight” he said.