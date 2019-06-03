‘Anthony Joshua lost because he was sleeping around with prostitutes’ – TeeBillz

by Temitope Alabi

Tiwa Savages’ ex-husband, Teebillz is of the opinion that Nigerian born English boxer Anthony Joshua lost because he was sleeping with prostitutes.

Recall Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, WBO and IBF champion belt to Andy Ruiz, an underdog from Mexico following Saturday’s fight which saw Andy emerging the winner.

Reacting to Anthony’s loss, TeeBillz said;

I got love for bro! But That Yankee life style with Akata girls will make you loose focus without knowing! Next time his camp has to be in Tennessee or Oklahoma not Miami !….. All I saw was conditioning, change in diet and environment but TILL THIS DAY is who my bet is on! Hope my UK bruv dem knows what’s Up Now 🤷🏽‍♂️ for him to fight Wilder he has to share 20 pounds! IM STILL SHOCKED that TACO will knocked POUNDED YAM off! 🤔

 

 
