Anthony Joshua needs our support – Festus Keyamo

Anthony Joshua has lost the fight to Andy Ruiz Jr., on Saturday night in New York yo the shock and disappointment of his fans especially Nigerians.

Although AJ had started off looking like he had it all covered — He put his opponent down in round three but Ruiz had gone on to put Joshua down twice in the same round.

Sadly being the bigger man in the match didn’t spare Anthony Joshua, and Ruiz was eventually declared the new champion.

However, Festus Keyamo(SAN) has asked Nigeria to support Joshua, who needs all the support he can get now, more than ever.

According to the spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari presidential campaign organization,

He tweeted on Sunday thus: Anthony Joshua needs our love & support more now in order to bounce back. As his native country, Nigeria must support him in good times and in bad times. Ali was ‘The Greatest’, not because he was not defeated, but because he came back 3 times after defeats to reclaim his crown.