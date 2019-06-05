Anthony Joshua ,Ruiz rematch confirmed for November or December

by Temitope Alabi

Anthony Joshua ,Ruiz rematch confirmed for November or December

A new report has confirmed that there will be a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr in November or December.

According to Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, a rematch clause was part of the contract signed before the fight.

American-born Mexican Ruiz had many talking when he won the heavyweight boxing competition takingJoshua’s IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles on Saturday.

Hearn went on to reveal that the clause had been triggered on Tuesday after talks.

After meetings with AJ, Rob McCracken – Joshua’s trainer – and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr,” Hearn said on Twitter.

“The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly.”
Tags from the story
andy ruiz, Anthony Joshua, boxing

You may also like

‘FLAVOUR ROOMS’: GUINNESS EXCITES WITH ONE-OF-A-KIND SENSORY EXPERIENCE

Wilfred Ndidi to Join Flying Eagles on Monday

PSG’s Lukas & Aurier Ruled Out For A Month

Coach Hints Cech Likes Arsenal & Wants to Stay in London

Injured Yobo Out of Mexico Friendly, Leon Balogun Replaces Skipper

It Was Hard to Conceive, Suarez Will Stay- Steven Gerarrd.

Manny Pacquiao’s Career May Be Over As He Shows Early Signs Of Parkinson’s Disease

INEC expresses disappointment over turn out at Polling units

Glo Premier League: Nasarawa Leapfrogs Sharks to the Top After Round 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *