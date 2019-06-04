Anthony Joshua Triggers Rematch Clause, Set To Fight Ruiz Jr. In November

Anthony Joshua will be having a rematch with Andy Ruiz in November, following his defeat at Madison Square in New York on Saturday.

American-born Mexican Ruiz produced one of the biggest shocks in heavyweight boxing history to take Joshua’s IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles in New York on Saturday.

The Nigerian born British fighter Joshua, 29, was knocked dowm four times as Ruiz defied the odds to win in seven rounds at Madison Square Garden.

Also Read: What Nigerians Are Saying After £211M Abacha Loot Was Recovered Yet Again

Fight promoter, Eddie Hearn, who confirmed that Anthony Joshua will re-match Andy Ruiz, said the clause had been triggered on Tuesday after talks.