by Eyitemi

''Anthony Joshua Would Bounce Back'' - Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has called for love and support for Nigeria born British heavyweight fighter, Anthony Joshua, as he sought to reclaim his championship belt from Andy Ruiz following his defeat yesterday.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle said, Anthony Joshua would bounce back.

His words:

My heart goes out to . He needs our love and support now more than ever. A man that is proud of both his British AND Nigerian heritage sets a good example. He is also a great champion. Praying for him. He will be back!

What he tweeted:
