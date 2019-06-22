‘Any Christian who prays for their enemies to die is going to hell’ – Daddy Freeze

by Temitope Alabi

Controversial media personality  Daddy Freeze has shared his thoughts on Christian who pray for their enemies.

According to Freeze, any Christian who prays such prayers is going to hell faster than a pagan.

In his words;

“You are far better off and have a greater chance of making heaven, living with no religion whatsoever, or with any other faith than Christianity, if you don’t love your neighbour.

“A Buddhist, Shintoist, Hindu or Muslim who loves his neighbour, will make heaven faster than a Christian who doesn’t. (Matthew 25:31-41)

“Most of your ‘daddies in the Lord’ have fed you half-baked doctrines shrouded in lies, telling you to pray for your enemies to die, in direct contradiction to the teachings of Yahushua.”
