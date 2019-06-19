‘Any voice telling you to challenge your husband is that of a spiritual husband’ – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Suleman has caused a stir on social media this morning following his tweet about marriages.

Speaking on women challenging their husbands, the Apostle said this act can only be caused by that woman’s spiritual husband.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote;

Any voice telling you to challenge your husband is the voice of a spiritual husband….when you lose your home, spiritual husband won’t get you an apartment.

His tweet has since gotten many talking on Twitter.

However, let’s throw the question here to you guys, do you think Apostle Suleman is right or do you think he could not be more wrong?

