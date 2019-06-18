Any voice telling you to challenge your husband is that of a spiritual husband

General overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman says women should any voice urging them to challenge their husbands.

According to the cleric, who spoke via a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, any voice that’s tells a woman to challenge her husband is that of a spirit husband.

Apostle Suleiman said that when a woman loses her home after challenging her husband on the account of a spirit husband, the spiritual husband won’t give her an apartment.

He wrote: Any voice telling you to challenge your husband is the voice of a spiritual husband..when you lose your home, spiritual husband won’t get you an apartment.