APC Is Taking Us s to the next level of insecurity, hunger, and hopelessness As Witnessed During The First Term- Pdp

by Valerie Oke

PDP chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigerians should expect the ”insecurity, hunger, and hopelessness that blighted the first term of the ruling All Progressive Congress” to continue in the second term.

According to Uche who made this known during his address at the occasion of the 86th National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on 20th June 2019, said the only way to prevent this from continuing is for the PDP to ”regain its stolen mandate.”

What he wrote:

MY ADDRESS ON THE OCCASION OF THE 86TH NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING OF OUR PARTY Official PDP Nig on the 20th of June, 2019.

NIGERIA IN DISTRESS It is with great pleasure and thanksgiving to God that I welcome you leaders of our great party to this very important 86th National Executive Committee,(NEC) meeting.

Maybe as witnessed in the last four years, they will take us to the next level of insecurity, hunger, and hopelessness. The situation is precarious and it entails that all hands must be on deck to retrieve our stolen mandate and save this country.

To do that, we must return to God to ask that the will of Nigerian people freely expressed on February 23, 2019, prevails. Thanks for listening and God bless.
