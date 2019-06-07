“APC/PDP” Poorly educated e-rats insulting me for demanding good governance from their masters – Oby Ezekwesili

A former minister of education, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili says she’s being insulted by online supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) for demanding good governance.

The former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party(ACP) said demanding good governance irrespective of who is in power and what party, they represent, is a matter of consistency.

Ezekwesili who has been a frontrunner of the campaign against APC and PDP “Siamese twin” parties said whether “they” cry or not, the mission to speak and demand good governance cannot be stopped – Nigeria and Nigerians shall yet be freed from bad twins, she said.

Don’t mind the poorly educated and ill-informed e-rats on the other end of the Bad Governance road.

They will never get it that consistency in Demanding Good Governance is oblivious to which character they prefer.

Good Governance is my consistent search. Let them keep crying.

I have jokers from both ends of the APCPDP Street insulting me for different reasons but finding common ground in their equal angst at me for daring to Demand Accountability from their respective preferred Masters.

Jokers.

Nigeria & Nigerians shall yet be freed from bad twins.