Apologise to Nigerians!!! PDP comes for Buhari over branding Abuja residents a “necessary evil”

President Muhammadu Buhari has been heavily criticised by many Nigerians including the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for describing residents of the federal capital territory as “necessary evil”.

In a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP national spokesman, describing Abuja residents a “necessary evil’ for voting the PDP is completely “un-presidential”.

The statement read: “President Buhari should note that he was not only rejected by FCT residents but also by an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the states of the federation, who voted massively for the PDP, only for the Independent National Electoral Commission to subvert the will of the people in his favour; consequent upon which our party and presidential candidate have headed for the retrieval of this stolen mandate at the tribunal.”

“The PDP criticises the president for stating that to make FCT secure is to make ‘myself secure and the Vice President’ .

“The party holds that it is the duty of the president to provide security for all parts of the country, irrespective of where he and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo reside or how Nigerians cast their votes.”

According to PDP, Buhari must apologise to Nigerians because securing the lives of all Nigerians is his paramount duty as the president.