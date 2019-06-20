Apostle Johnson Suleman Comes For Youths Insulting Buhari On Social Media

by Eyitemi

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, has come out to slam Nigerian youths who insult President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

According to the cleric who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said in spite of his criticism of the government, he has never insulted Buhari because he is old enough to be his father.

What he wrote:

I have voiced my opinions against the incessant killings and hardship in govt. but I have never insulted ..he is old enough to be my father..when I see youths insulting elders on social media, my heartaches.if u have no home training, privatize it…

