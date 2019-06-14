Apostle Suleman Blasts Ladies Praying For Husband But Request For iPhone On Meeting A Man

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has come for ladies who are praying for a good husband but on their first meeting with the man, they request for an iPhone.

Nigerian televangelist took to micro-blogging site, Twitter to make this known as he revealed that most ladies are materialistic because they start requesting for things probably that is why men run away from them.

In his words;

“Most single ladies are so materialistic yet they are praying for a good husband..you just met a man and already asking for an iPhone. Is that the registration fee to been his friend?”.

It seems ladies have become of fond of doing this because a follower of his also contributed to the conversation. He talked about his experience.

He tweeted;

“Sir I met one after two weeks was asking me to place her on monthly salary I refuse then I notice money starts getting lost each time she enters my car until I caught her red handed”.

Apostle then Suleman responded saying;

“Monthly salary as what?are you civil service and even if you are,what’s her job description and office location?..thank God her true attitude showed up..men should take care of women but marry them first..any role before then is merely supportive”.

See full post below:

