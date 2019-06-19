Apostle Suleman Reply A Fan Who Asked Why He Uses Heavy Security Escort

Seek and you shall find is one of God’s teachings to man in the Holy Bible and that was what a man who questioned Apostle Suleman experienced.

The man queried the pastor on why he is heavily guarded by heavy security men wherever he goes to despite preaching about God’s protection of man.

Apostle Suleman answered by telling him that the heavy presence of security men is for crowd control.

The man queried the clergy on the reason for crowd control, pointing out that Jesus did not use security men during his days.

See the apostle’s reply below: