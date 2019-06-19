Apostle Suleman Reply A Fan Who Asked Why He Uses Heavy Security Escort

by Olayemi Oladotun

Seek and you shall find is one of God’s teachings to man in the Holy Bible and that was what a man who questioned Apostle Suleman experienced.

The man queried the pastor on why he is heavily guarded by heavy security men wherever he goes to despite preaching about God’s protection of man.

Apostle Suleman answered by telling him that the heavy presence of security men is for crowd control.

Also Read: ‘I want to go home, I should never have left’ – Neymar bemoans ever leaving Barcelona

The man queried the clergy on the reason for crowd control, pointing out that Jesus did not use security men during his days.

See the apostle’s reply below:

Apostle Suleman
Tags from the story
Apostle Suleman

You may also like

Today In Nigerian History: 26th April

Juliet Ibrahim to Donate N1million to Benue Flood Victims

Today in Nigerian/African History: 12th August

Tyga sued for breaking contract, ordered to pay nearly $65,000 to concert promoter

Legendary Film And Televison Star Sadiq Daba Needs $25,000 For Leukaemia And Prostate Cancer Treatment

Omotola featured in one of Jamaica’s biggest newspapers

Olamide At 27… READ The Birthday Message He Wrote Himself

A kid can’t keep a man — Annie Idibia is throwing shades

Finally: OJB Jezreel leaves for his kidney transplant this week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *