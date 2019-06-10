Apostle Suleman Shares What He Did To A Fraudster Who Brought Millions As Gift For Him

by Valerie Oke

Apostle Suleman Shares What He Did To A Fraudster Who Brought Millions AsCash Gift For Him

President and founder of Omega Outreach Christian ministry, Johnson Suleman, has shared the story of how a young man whom he didn’t know what he does for a living brought cash gift running into millions for him.

According to the preacher who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said he rejected the money only for the boy to be paraded as a criminal by security operatives two days later.

He concluded by saying it is important to choose Integrity over materialism.

His words:

A boy brought a cash gift for me in six zeroes. I asked him what he does for a living, he was dumb.i rejected it…2days later he was arrested for fraud and took security operatives to places he had expended cash and gifts. choose integrity over materialism.

See his tweet:

