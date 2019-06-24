Apostle Suleman Talks About Stingy People And Charity

Apostle Suleman has blasted people involved in Charity pointing out that the people shouting on social media are just hypocrites.
Apostle Suleman also revealed how he sold hus car to pay rent for widows and bail people out of jail.
Also Read: [Video]: ‘Without Drake, Wizkid is unknown in America’ – Road Podcast
He wrote:
In 1997 June,I sold my car to pay rent for 8 widows who were thrown out..in 1998 August I sold my car to bail out 3 people who did major operations but the hospital held them back..countless..and today stingy people talk about charity.I know a lot of people crying Charity on the social media but nah lieeeee….send or refer them to a case that you can follow up and story go enter the thing….