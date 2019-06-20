COPAAMERICA: Fans Mock Lionel Messi For Leading Argentina To The Brink Of Copa America Exit

Argentina was held to a 1-1-draw by Paraguay during their second group stage match of the ongoing COPA America tournament. Five times Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, was only able to rescue a point for his side from the spot-kick after Paraguay took the lead in the first half.

As it stands, Paraguay now sits in second on two points while Argentina is third on the log with a match each remaining to end the group stage.

Argentina’s hope of making it to the next round rests on Columbia(1st position) beating or playing a draw with Paraguay while Argentina needs to avoid a draw or defeat against Qatar in the last match to make it as second in the group.

Consequently, reactions have trailed his performance during the encounter.

Reactions:

