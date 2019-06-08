Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Agrees To Join Juventus For A Deal Worth £36 Million

by Olabanji

Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a five years deal move to Juventus worth £36 Million naira.

The 28-years-old Wales international is a free player as his contract with Arsenal expired in 2019.

Aaron Ramsey joined Joined Arsenal for £4.8 million from Cardiff city and played a total of 258games for the north London side, scoring 58 goals and winning 2 FA cups with the club.

The Wales international midfielder will earn around £140,000 a week and £7.2 million yearly as he joins the old lady club this summer.

The player is set to be given the number 8 jersey in the club.
