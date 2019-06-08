Arsenal Set To Allow 7 Players Leave The Club

Premier league side Arsenal have released Petr Cech , Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and 5 other players following their contract expiration.

The London side manager, Unai Emery didn’t renew the contracts of some players as they are allowed to leave the club, veteran defend Linctsteiner Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and youngsters Cohen Bramall, Charlie Gilmour and Julio Plequezulo have been allowed to leave the club.

Many Arsenal fans were unhappy to see the Wales international player, Aaron Ramsey leave the club, He has played a total of 258 games for the north London side with 52 goals to his name. He also won three FA cups with the club.