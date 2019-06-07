At this rate, you will disappear before  2023” – Nigerians Reply Sanwo-olu For Saying He Has Lost Weight

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sawo-olu, has gotten Nigerians talking following his comment that he has lost weight in just one week since he assumed office.

Nigerians while reacting have asked him to brace up as there are still more hurdles ahead.

Reactions:

At this rate, you will disappear before 2023 😂😅😄😃 — CitizensAlert✳️ (@TeamNGN) June 7, 2019

Please keep it up, sir. The lord is your strength — Kayode Oluwo (@KayodeOluwo) June 7, 2019

Man you still have 3years and 51weeks to go 🤣🤣 — Valentine Bobby (@val14val) June 7, 2019

White hair is next if you’ve not got that already. Wish you success with Lagos State🙏🏽 — Blessed A. Ogbuzulu (@blsd100) June 7, 2019

