At this rate, you will disappear before  2023” – Nigerians Reply Sanwo-olu For Saying He Has Lost Weight

by Eyitemi

''At this rate you will disappear before 2023'' - Nigerians Reply Sanwo-olu For Saying He Has Lost Weight In Just One Week In Office

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sawo-olu, has gotten Nigerians talking following his comment that he has lost weight in just one week since he assumed office.

Nigerians while reacting have asked him to brace up as there are still more hurdles ahead.

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
lagos, Sanwo-Olu

You may also like

Plateau State government reduces curfew time

ABUAD Best Graduating Medical Student, Esther Azom Gets N5.7m Car and Over N1million Cash Prize (Photos)

2017 Ballon d’Or award : 30 man shortlist

“Your vagina SHOULD smell; If your man doesn’t like it, DUMP him!” – Doctor urges women

A message to ‘Yoruba Irredentists’, who hate Igbos’ support for Jimi Agbaje

Nigeria vs Argentina: Maradona demands access to speak with Messi, Argentina Players

PDP celebrates carpet crossing of party member to APC

FRSC deploys 109 personnel

S/East PDP Rally: Jonathan Has Lost The Moral Authority To Lead – APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *