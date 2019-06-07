Atiku on AIT ban: If we stand by and watch, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar said on Thursday that Nigerians shouldn’t stand by and watch as the press loses its independence.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) said this in reaction to recent suspension of AIT and Raypower by the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC).

According to Atiku, both the judiciary and legislature have been attacked, and “there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship”, if Nigerians stay mute.

He said: I am a lifelong democrat and throughout my political life, I have championed the principles of Separation of Powers. The Legislature has been challenged. The Judiciary has been tackled.

If, at this time, we stand by as the Press loses its independence, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship. This should not happen.