Atiku, PDP Supporters react after INEC said “we have no server”

Some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have reacted to reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) told the Presidential Election Tribunal that it has no server.

INEC had told the election tribunal on Thursday that was asking them for something that they do not have. “Atiku, PDP asking us for a server that we don’t have,” it counsel said.

This has sparked up a hot debate on social media, especially after INEC remained silent when the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general election first made the accusation some months ago.

See some reactions

In April 2019 – No result on INEC’s server – Yakubu In June 2019 – We don’t have server – Yakubu “Yakubu fought gallantly”… obviously for his pocket. Facts are threats to those who invest in fraud. 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/VyNQtvJN75 — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) June 13, 2019

There are evidences of print & video pledges by INEC that they will transmit results from PUs to their central server. Presiding Officers said they indeed transmitted results to the server. INEC & APC legal team must know that,@atiku & PDP wouldn't accept any new story on this. — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) June 13, 2019

At some point,APC via Keyamo SAN accused Atiku & PDP of hacking & fetching results from INEC's server. When he made the allegation,INEC muted. A kind of tacit support of his accusation.Why are they singing a different tune at the tribunal,now? Too late to beat a u-turn! — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) June 13, 2019

When a thief is caught the first thing to be done is search his pockets. In the same vein when Inec is accused to stealing votes the first thing to be done should be searching them Why are INEC and APC against inspecting all the materials used for the elections#AtikuIsComing — Hamma (@HAHayatu) June 13, 2019

Expectedly, having failed to perfect its monumental fraud, INEC has denied e-Transmission, but here is @inecnigeria most senior REC admitting a week before the election on @CTVpolitics that there'll be e-transmission of results into INEC servers using the card READERS. Watch pic.twitter.com/0nGeVisslB — Debola (@dbola01) June 13, 2019

PDP/Atiku accused INEC of helping APC/Buhari to steal their mandate, that they have evidence that back up their claim, and the evidence is on the INEC Server. INEC denied having Server, Buhari/APC objected PDP plea to inspect the Server, but here are pictures saying otherwise pic.twitter.com/AzmDwmVizH — Debola (@dbola01) June 13, 2019