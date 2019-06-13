Atiku, PDP Supporters react after INEC said “we have no server”

by Valerie Oke

Some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have reacted to reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) told the Presidential Election Tribunal that it has no server.

INEC had told the election tribunal on Thursday that was asking them for something that they do not have. “Atiku, PDP asking us for a server that we don’t have,” it counsel said.

This has sparked up a hot debate on social media, especially after INEC remained silent when the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general election first made the accusation some months ago.

See some reactions

 
