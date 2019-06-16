Atiku says he didn’t say: “I will lead all Nigerians in a massive protest that mankind has never witnessed before”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from a statement threatening to disrupt the peace of the country.

The former vice president of Nigeria said in a tweet on Sunday morning that he has nothing to do with the quote attributed to him, regarding the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) — wherein he vowed to lead Nigerians in a massive protest that mankind has never witnessed before.

INEC had stirred quite a storm after the commission said it has no server – while responding to allegations by the PDP and Atiku — Data from the server of INEC during the last presidential election proved that he is the winner of the election and not President Muhammadu Buhari which INEC declared as the winner.

However, speaking via his Twitter handle, Atiku said: The quote purportedly attributed to me with respect to INEC Server, an issue currently before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is fake and the handiwork of mischief makers.

See the quote that Atiku is debunking: “My Server Results Are Authentic and If judges frustrate the Justice we will take over the street. I will lead all Nigerians in a massive protest that mankind have never witness before”.