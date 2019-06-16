Babajide Sanwo-olu Is The Messian Lagosians Have Been Praying For

Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has described the newly elected governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, as the messiah that Lagosians need.

According to the cleric who made his point known during a Thanksgiving service in honor of the new administration at the headquarter of the Deeper Life Christian Church in Gbagada, he said “BabajideSanwo-Olu is a true child of God.”

Sanwo-Olu defeated Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate during the gubernatorial poll by a wide margin to emerge governor of the state.

Since his swearing in, he has since hit the ground running.