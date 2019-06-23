‘Banning Sniper Only Tackles How People Commit Suicide Not Why People Commit Suicide’- Runtown

by Olabanji

Nigerian singer, Runtown has reacted to the federal government banning popular insecticide, ‘Sniper’ on a post on twitter.

It was alleged that the Federal government placed a ban on popular insecticide ‘sniper’ and they have been mixed reactions about the it regarding its use in recent times especially towards aiding suicide.

Runtown took to Twitter to give his own 2 cents about the law, according to the Nigerian singer he said;

“Banning Sniper only tackles HOW people commit suicide not WHY people commit suicide. It’s like going to dry up the Lagos Lagoon because people use it as a tool for committing suicide. To truly curb this epidemic, we must focus on the reason WHY people do it”

You may also like

OMG!!! Kwara State University lecturer commits suicide

Nollywood gets additional N420.2m from FG

Wizkid Hits Back At UK-Based Nigerian Rapper

Thibaut Courtois Finally Gets First Real Madrid Appearance,Vows To Fight For Number 1(video)

Wizkid And Chris Brown Thrill Fans With Collabo Performance In South Africa

David Beckhman’s Son Covers Vogue China

DJ Cuppy Shows Off Her Hot Body As She Has Fun With Family In Ibiza

Professor Richard Akindele’s wife speaks on sex for marks scandal, blames the Devil

Photo of the Day: Another Nude Maternity Shoot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *