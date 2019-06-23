‘Banning Sniper Only Tackles How People Commit Suicide Not Why People Commit Suicide’- Runtown

Nigerian singer, Runtown has reacted to the federal government banning popular insecticide, ‘Sniper’ on a post on twitter.

It was alleged that the Federal government placed a ban on popular insecticide ‘sniper’ and they have been mixed reactions about the it regarding its use in recent times especially towards aiding suicide.

Runtown took to Twitter to give his own 2 cents about the law, according to the Nigerian singer he said;

“Banning Sniper only tackles HOW people commit suicide not WHY people commit suicide. It’s like going to dry up the Lagos Lagoon because people use it as a tool for committing suicide. To truly curb this epidemic, we must focus on the reason WHY people do it”