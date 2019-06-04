BB Naija Star, Uriel Hails Anthony Joshua As True Champion

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerians are still reeling in the defeat of former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua to Mexican, Ruiz Jr. on Saturday and reality show star, Uriel is no different.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa reacted to the defeat of her baby boy came after his unfortunate loss to Ruiz Jr.

See what she wrote:

There is No shame in this journey we call life, we are delt with bumps and Loss, A True Champion continuous to move regardless of any obstacle.
Baby Boy 4life. @anthony_joshua proud of you. Will make you Egusi I dey enter London soon

Uriel
