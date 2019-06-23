BBNaija Cee-C Gets A Mercedes Benz As She Bags Another Endorsement Deal

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C has bagged another endorsement deal with RoyalHair brand and this time, it came with a Mercedes Benz.
Ceec took to Instagram to share the good news. She wrote:
“No chess moves, always God’s grace. Thank you so much @royalhairs for this blessing, paid full fees on signing and now he added this car.
Odogwu!
your shop will never burn. I am so grateful !!! Spartans, we have work to do !!! RoyalHairs or nothing”
See post below:
BBNaija Uti Nwachukwu also congratulated her on her new feat. He wrote:
See post below:
😄👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾….IF I START TO TAAAAAAALKKKKK NOW…. dem go begin de experience convulsion and anger and start to Misyan anyhow 🙄🙄🙄!!! NNA FORGET IT MEN!!!! @ceec_official is ON TOP! 🌶🌶🌶 and No One can 'successfully' Pull her Down!!😜😜👏🏾👏🏾😄😄 hehehehe carry Go Jor!!! Jehovah Gat ya Baaaack👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 . from @royalhairs – New brand ambassador @ceec_official unveiled with a Mercedes Benz 😳😳😳 . #Blessed #WhoGodHasBlessed #MostSuccessful #Queening #GiveDem