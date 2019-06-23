BBNaija Cee-C Gets A Mercedes Benz As She Bags Another Endorsement Deal

by Amaka

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C has bagged another endorsement deal with RoyalHair brand and this time, it came with a Mercedes Benz.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Porn Star, Kingtblakhoc’s Girl Lists Celebrities She’s Slept With

Ceec took to Instagram to share the good news. She wrote:

“No chess moves, always God’s grace. Thank you so much @royalhairs for this blessing, paid full fees on signing and now he added this car.
Odogwu!
your shop will never burn. I am so grateful !!! Spartans, we have work to do !!! RoyalHairs or nothing”

See post below:

BBNaija Uti Nwachukwu also congratulated her on her new feat. He wrote:

“IF I START TO TAAAAAAALKKKKK NOW…. dem go begin de experience convulsion and anger and start to Misyan anyhow ���!!! NNA FORGET IT MEN!!!! @ceec_official is ON TOP! ��� and No One can ‘successfully’ Pull her Down!!�������� hehehehe carry Go Jor!!! Jehovah Gat ya Baaaack��������
from Ryal Hairs – New brand ambassador @ceec_official unveiled with a Mercedes Benz ���”

See post below:
Tags from the story
BBNaija's Cee-C, Cee-C, ceec

You may also like

‘I Like A Woman Who Is Well Endowed In The Bust Region’ – John Dumelo

PDP drags Buhari to court over alleged N14tr fraud

PDP Fires Heavy Warning At Chief Of Army Staff

Nigeria bans production & importation of codeine containing syrups

Annie Idibia Buys Her Friend A Hand-bag Worth 736,000 Naira! [PHOTOS]

Lady declares her 11 year old sister missing; but people’s attention is drawn to another thing.

Buhari does not have his academic credentials with the army - PDP/Atiku tells election tribunal

Why Atiku Is ”Constitutionally” Fit To Be Nigeria’s Vice President But Not President – Festus Keyamo Clarifies

See Who’s Seated Next To Who At The 2014 VMAs

See Who’s Seated Next To Who At The 2014 VMAs

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola shares stunning photos to celebrate her birthday!

Another bridge built by Gov. Okorocha collapses in Owerri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *