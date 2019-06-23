BBNaija Cee-C Gets A Mercedes Benz As She Bags Another Endorsement Deal

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C has bagged another endorsement deal with RoyalHair brand and this time, it came with a Mercedes Benz.

Ceec took to Instagram to share the good news. She wrote:

“No chess moves, always God’s grace. Thank you so much @royalhairs for this blessing, paid full fees on signing and now he added this car.

Odogwu!

your shop will never burn. I am so grateful !!! Spartans, we have work to do !!! RoyalHairs or nothing”

See post below:

BBNaija Uti Nwachukwu also congratulated her on her new feat. He wrote:

“IF I START TO TAAAAAAALKKKKK NOW…. dem go begin de experience convulsion and anger and start to Misyan anyhow ���!!! NNA FORGET IT MEN!!!! @ceec_official is ON TOP! ��� and No One can ‘successfully’ Pull her Down!!�������� hehehehe carry Go Jor!!! Jehovah Gat ya Baaaack��������

from Ryal Hairs – New brand ambassador @ceec_official unveiled with a Mercedes Benz ���”

See post below: