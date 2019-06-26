BBNaija, Cee-C Steps Out Wearing An Unbuttoned Shirt And Bum-short

by Amaka
Big Brother Naija star, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, is one lady that exudes beauty and confidence.
Right from her stay in Big Brother Naija house, she has always had a unique sense of style and her fashion statements has garnered the attention of many of her fans.

Recently, the lawyer and award winning brand influencer shared a photo of herself rocking a pair of crazy bum shorts and an unbuttoned white shirt on Instagram. She also rocked an Afro hair do. However, her shirt which was left unbuttoned exposed the her upper area. To finish the look, she wore a pair of ankle strap heels

See photo below:
