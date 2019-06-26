BBNaija Ex-Housemate, Cee-C Sends a heart-warming message to Ubi Franklin

BBNaija Ex-Housemate and Reality star Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has taken to her Instagram page to laud the MMMG CEO and businessman Ubi Franklin.

The reality star who has been doing well for herself took out time to share a heart-warming message to the businessman.

Recall that when Cee-C left the Big Brother Naija House, She had a lot of controversies as many Nigerians gave offensive comments about her, in the same vein, Ubi Franklin took her up and managed her personality. she has however been called the most successful big brother Naija ex-housemate according to Uti Nwachukwu.

Despite the controversies surrounding the MMMG CEO, Ubi Franklin, Cee-C took out time to appreciate him as she said

‘ I know there is a lot out there right now but I choose to celebrate the good, the good you have shown to me and many others’

Check out the full message below

‘So today, I Just want to send some love my brother’s way, @ubifranklintriplemg thank you for being there from day 1, even when the tide wasn’t in my favour. You stuck your neck out for me even when you didn’t have to and made many things happen for me. I know there is a lot out there right now but I choose to celebrate the good, the good you have shown to me and many others. Thank you, God bless you for me’ !! https://www.instagram.com/p/BzIgEp6FJi_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link