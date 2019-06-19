BBNaija’s, Leo Dasilva Warns People To Be Aware Of Their Partner’s Sexuality Before Getting Married

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo DaSilva has taken to his Twitter page to warn people planning to get married to be aware of their partner’s sexuality before going ahead.

It is no news that there is a law against homosexuality in Nigeria which has caused a lot of gay people to go into heterosexual relationships in order to hide their sexuality.

Recall, a Nigerian man identified as Alex Sensima Asiwaju Russo revealed a shocking story on Twitter about a closet gay man getting married to a lady. He further disclosed that the groom was having an affair with one of the groomsmen.

Now, Former Big Brother Naija reality star has taken it upon himself to create awareness about it. He wrote;

“Before you get married, be very sure of the sexuality of your partner.” “Bruh the stories I am getting in my DM from this tweet. Absolutely mind blown.” “I’m not trying to promote sex before marriage or anything like that. If you want to fornicate or not, that’s between you and your God. I’m just advising you all that it’s important to know your partners sexuality while getting to know them, do not ignore that aspect.” “Tips: watch how they respond to things, look at the same sex, talk about minor things. If possible try to always look at what catches their gaze” “Just pay attention. You don’t need to sleep with someone before you know these things.”

