BBNaija Star, BamBam Pens Down Sweet Message To Teddy A

It is no news that Big Brother Naija Former Housemates, BamBam and Teddy A are officially an item.

Apparently, their love started brewing in the Big Brother House and the two had some lovely moments during their stay in the 2018 reality show.

BamBam took to her Instagram page to shower her heartthrob, Teddy A with sweet words as he turns a year older. She shared his photos as she described him as her heart and oxygen.

She wrote;

“Hey handsome (I love that I make you blush)🙃🥰, Happy birthday Papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! 😅consistent yet soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation. My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favourite song. Happy birthday my king… ❤️ @iamteddya can we start cashing in already, unbuilt empires await us”

See the full post below: