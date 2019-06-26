BBNaija Winner, Miracle Bags Certification As An Instrument Rated Pilot

The Winner of BBNaija 2018, Miracle Igbokwe Ikechukwu, is now a certified Instrument Rated pilot.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), an Instrument Rating refers to the qualification that pilot must obtain in addition to a Private Pilot or Commercial Pilot License to fly under Instrument Flight Rules. The check ride which is a practical test is split into an oral part to ascertain that applicants understand the theory of instrument flying and an actual flight to ensure the pilot possesses the practical skills required for safe IFR flight.

In January 2019, Miracle announced on social media that he had enrolled at Epic Flight Academy, Florida, United States to complete his aviation training and obtain his commercial pilot license, CPL.

After months of his successful training, Miracle took to his Instagram page to announce his latest feat as he shared photos from his graduation.

He wrote:

“A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed. “Instrument Rated!”. It’s only Your Grace Lord. Thank You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate… GOD Bless..”

