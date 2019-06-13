BBNaija’s Bisola Makes A Wish As Her Daughter, Leyla Turns 10

Nigerian actress and singer, Bisola Aiyeola is celebrating her daughter’s 10th birthday today, June 13, 2019.

The first runner up of Big Brother Naija 2017 took to Instagram to wish her daughter, Leyla a happy birthday and she also wished her daughter’s father, Olanrewaju Malcolm was still alive to witness it.

He was a veteran artiste manager and promoter. He passed on in 2018 at Model Specialist Hospital, Surulere, Lagos after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed sickness.

Bisola shared some adorable photos of her daughter with the words;

“It’s Leyla Day 🎉🎉🎉🎉. This time 10 years ago I was 3days into Labour with my Angel and now,10 years after I’m super Grateful to God for giving me the best gift I have ever received. I also need to commend my Ovaries for doing a good job 😂😂😂. I wish her dad was here but he’s definitely watching her as an angel🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Happy birthday to my princess Leyla 🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁🎉🎉🎉🍾🍾🍾🎊🎊🎊🎊”.

See the photos below: