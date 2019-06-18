BBNaija’s Cee-C Slays To ‘The Bling Lagosians’ Premiere

by Amaka

Former BBNaija house mate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C wowed at “The Bling Lagosians” premiere held at Filmhouse Cinema, Lekki on the 16th of June 2019.

Cee-c

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), celebrities stuck to the theme of the movie dubbed ‘Eko For Show’.

Alex Ekubo, Omoni Oboli, Ini-Dima Okojie, Ufuoma McDermont, Ifu Ennada and Osas Ighadoro also brought their A-game as they stunned at the event.

The former BBNaija housemate shared some beautiful photos of herself via Instagram. She was donned in her custom-made Lanre Dasilva Ajayi gold dress.

She wrote:

 “I rather bling in gold!”

See more photos below:

Cee-c

Cee-c

Cee-c

Cee-c

 

 
