BBNaija’s Cee-C Slays To ‘The Bling Lagosians’ Premiere

Former BBNaija house mate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C wowed at “The Bling Lagosians” premiere held at Filmhouse Cinema, Lekki on the 16th of June 2019.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), celebrities stuck to the theme of the movie dubbed ‘Eko For Show’.

Alex Ekubo, Omoni Oboli, Ini-Dima Okojie, Ufuoma McDermont, Ifu Ennada and Osas Ighadoro also brought their A-game as they stunned at the event.

The former BBNaija housemate shared some beautiful photos of herself via Instagram. She was donned in her custom-made Lanre Dasilva Ajayi gold dress.

She wrote:

“I rather bling in gold!” See more photos below: