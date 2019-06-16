BBNaija’s Gifty shares a photo from her wedding, confirms she has more than one kid

The former reality TV star shared a photo from her wedding day on social media while gushing over her man.

She wrote;

The man of my heart, the man who truly values the term FATHER, amazing father to our kids. I loved you when I met you, now that you are the father to our kids; I love you more than ever. Life isn’t always easy, but there is no one that I would rather celebrate the good times with and whether the storms with. I remember that chilly day you proposed with that huge Diamond, oh! that moment was breathtaking.

You held me both hands on our first date, held my hand during the birth of our kids, and now you continue to hold my hand through this beautiful thing we call life. I can’t imagine anyone else being there to hold my hand.

Thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond every day for our family. The kids and I are so lucky to have you as a husband/father. I’m so grateful to be sharing life, love and parenthood with a wonderful man like you. So glad you were with me for this fun and crazy ride. I can’t imagine anyone who’s a better father or more loving husband than you. Turns out, it IS possible for a man to look extremely sexy carrying a diaper bag. Seeing what a great dad you’ve been till now, makes me love you more.

Happy Father’s Day BFF

Love,

GD