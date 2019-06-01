BBNaija’s Khloe reveals the biggest mistake of her life

BBNaija housemate Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Khloe has taken to social media to reveal the biggest mistake she has ever made.

According to the 2018 housemate and fashion stylist, the biggest she has ever made was trusting someone so much, as doing that for anyone is like giving the person the power to destroy you.

Khloe continued saying she has since learnt her lesson and will never put herself in that position again as she is now wiser.

She wrote;

When you give someone your trust

You gave them the right to destroy you “My greatest mistake in life” but now I’m wiser 😌