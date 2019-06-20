BBNaija’s Princess slams Uti Nwachukwu for declaring Cee-C the most successful 2018 housemate

by Temitope Alabi

'She is the most successful 2018 housemate' - Uti Nwachukwu gushes about Cee-C

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Princess has called former Big Brother star Uti Nwachukwu out on social media for his statement about CeeC doing better than others since leaving the house in 2018.

Uti had taken to social to state that Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C is “the most successful housemate of BBNaija2018” a post that irked fellow 2018 housemate Princess.

Princess in her social media post revealed so many housemates have suffered depression since leaving the house and are battling with the feeling of being inadequate this making Uti’s statement uncool.

The now businesswoman added that Uti should know better.

Read what she wrote below.

BBNaija's Princess slams Uti Nwachukwu for declaring Cee-C the most successful 2018 housemate

Tags from the story
Cee-C, princess, Uti Nwachukwu

You may also like

Wizkid & His Girlfriend Break Up?

Checkout Omotola Living The Luxury Life | Photos

This Handicapped Twitter User Is Showing Us How To Be Stylish!

This Handicapped Twitter User Is Showing Us How To Be Stylish!

One Lagos Partners with Africa Fashion Week London Set To Kick Off In Days

“If I’m raped, I’ll blame myself” – nude Ghanaian model in viral photos says

Take A Look At The Beautiful Collage Of All Awards Received By Wizkid This Year (2017)

Nigerian Rapper CDQ shares photos from his birthday party

How Unknown Gunmen Kidnapped Legendary Benin Musician, Osayomore Joseph

Mompha Exposes Hushpuppi, Claims His Father Is A Taxi Driver And His Mother, A Bread Seller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *