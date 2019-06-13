BBNaija’s Teddy A Chops Off Dreadlocks, Goes blonde

by Amaka

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate turned actor, Teddy A has switched up his look. He has chopped off his signature dread-lock with gold tips and has opted for the regular low haircut but this time, he dyed it blonde.

The self acclaimed alpha male really looks different with his new haircut and this has left his fans especially his female fans with mixed reactions.

He had earlier put up a video of himself strolling into a salon asking for a haircut saying he wanted to show them on Instagram. The barbers however refused thinking he was just joking.

He captioned it;

“Big chop camiiiiiin!!!!!”

See post below:

View this post on Instagram

Big chop camiiiiiin!!!!! ✌🏽

A post shared by TEDDY-A #ALPHA (@iamteddya) on

Now, He has shared new photos revealing his new look and it was taken by his girlfriend, BamBam. The pair seem to be waxing stronger in their relationship.

He captioned the photo;

“New look, who dis? 😏 #MoneyMovesOnly#ALPHA
Photo Cred @bammybestowed”

See photos below:

 
Tags from the story
BamTeddy, Teddy A, Teddy A Goes Blonde

You may also like

DJ Cuppy Finally Admits She And Victor Anichebe Have Broken Up, Reveals Why

Olamide Reveals What Inspired His Controversial ‘Story For The Gods’ Song

#BBNaija: Cee-C discloses how she is getting familiar to being called ‘Most Bitter Woman In Nigeria’ (Video)

REVEALED: Could There Be A Love Affair Between Beyonce And President Obama?

“Pay Us Our Allowance Or Adeosun Must Go”, Finance Ministry Staff Protest Enters Day Two

Man arrested for allegedly raping 20 year-old girl

Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Birthday In Style| Photos + Video

Meet 88 year old man who graduated from the University with straight A’s

Laura Ikeji and husband celebrate father’s day with dinner and shoot (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *