BBNaija’s Teddy A Chops Off Dreadlocks, Goes blonde

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate turned actor, Teddy A has switched up his look. He has chopped off his signature dread-lock with gold tips and has opted for the regular low haircut but this time, he dyed it blonde.

The self acclaimed alpha male really looks different with his new haircut and this has left his fans especially his female fans with mixed reactions.

He had earlier put up a video of himself strolling into a salon asking for a haircut saying he wanted to show them on Instagram. The barbers however refused thinking he was just joking.

“Big chop camiiiiiin!!!!!”

Now, He has shared new photos revealing his new look and it was taken by his girlfriend, BamBam. The pair seem to be waxing stronger in their relationship.

“New look, who dis? 😏 #MoneyMovesOnly#ALPHA

Photo Cred @bammybestowed”

