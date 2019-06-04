‘Be Like Neymar’ – Timi Dakolo Shades COZA Pastor

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has fired another shot at the pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo in a new post on Instagram.

A few days ago, the “wish me well” crooner came out all guns blazing alleging that the pastor was having sexual relationships with female workers in his church.

After the drama between Timi Dakolo and  the pastor, he went to his official IG page to pass a message, using the recent Neymar’s case as case study.

The singer urged the pastor to come out and deny the allegations like Neymar.

He captioned it;

Be like Neymar, Simple!

The football star has been embroiled in an alleged rape case, which he has come out to deny vehemently.

Timi Dakolo
