‘Be Like Neymar’ – Timi Dakolo Shades COZA Pastor

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has fired another shot at the pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo in a new post on Instagram.

A few days ago, the “wish me well” crooner came out all guns blazing alleging that the pastor was having sexual relationships with female workers in his church.

Also Read: Ali Baba provides the perfect solution to end Lagos Traffic

After the drama between Timi Dakolo and the pastor, he went to his official IG page to pass a message, using the recent Neymar’s case as case study.

The singer urged the pastor to come out and deny the allegations like Neymar.

He captioned it;

Be like Neymar, Simple!

The football star has been embroiled in an alleged rape case, which he has come out to deny vehemently.