Before lifting them out of Poverty first lift them out of Banditry – Shehu Sani comes for Buhari

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to first lift Nigerians out of banditry before lifting them out of poverty.

The President in his Democracy Day address at the Eagle Square in Abuja promised that 100 millions Nigerians out of poverty by the All Progressives Congress( APC) in the next 10 years.

While Sani in his reaction said Nigerians especially those in the Northern region, who have been victims of abduction, maiming and killings at the hands of kidnappers and bandits in recent times — have to enjoy peace and security in their communities first.

He said that when this has been achieved, the people themselves can then lead themselves out of poverty by going about their daily business in a secured environment.

He tweeted on Thursday thus: Before lifting them out of Poverty first lift them out of Banditry.

For now, our people simply want to be lifted out of Banditry, Herdsmen Kidnappings and killings; they can by themselves take the next transit flight out of poverty, once they can reach and work in their farms in peace.