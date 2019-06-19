‘Before You Get Married, Be Sure Of The Sexuality Of Your Partner’ – Leo Dasilva

Former BBNaija Housemate Leo Dasilva took to his twitter account to give out relationship advice to his fans saying they should test their partner sexuality before marriage.

The reality TV star expressed surprise at the reactions that trailed his post about being sure of the sexuality of one’s partner.

However, Leo Dasilva urged people to verify the sexuality of their partners before finally committing. He pointed out that he was not saying so to promote fornication but just preventing ignorance that could result in problem in the marriage.

He wrote: