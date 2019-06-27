‘Before you think of committing suicide, think about sex’ – Nollywood actress advises

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen has shared her thoughts on the increasing rate of cuisice and depression saying before anyone attempts to take their own life, they should first think about sex and food.

In her words;

“Are you depressed and want to commit suicide? Wait a minute, just wait. Think about food and sex; oh my God, they are so sweet to just let go like that. No o, we die here o”, she suggested.

On men seeing fat girls as just sex objects, she said;

“Some of you see fat girls and you have nothing for them but to see them as a sexual object to warm you; that’s wrong. Fat girls are just human. Do not see them as a sex object or fetish. Some of you will even come and say “send me your nude”, nude kill you there.

“If you really want a woman, then love her for whom and what she is, not trying to get to her so you can experience the rubbish fantasy you have in your head. Don’t tell me you want a fat girl or you love fat girls. Good for you, it’s none of my business. I’m not your play thing, I’m just a normal girl”,