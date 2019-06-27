‘Before you think of committing suicide, think about sex’ – Nollywood actress advises

by Temitope Alabi

'Before you think of committing suicide, think about sex' - Nollywood actress advises

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen has shared her thoughts on the increasing rate of cuisice and depression saying before anyone attempts to take their own life, they should first think about sex and food.

In her words;

“Are you depressed and want to commit suicide? Wait a minute, just wait. Think about food and sex; oh my God, they are so sweet to just let go like that. No o, we die here o”, she suggested.

On men seeing fat girls as just sex objects, she said;

“Some of you see fat girls and you have nothing for them but to see them as a sexual object to warm you; that’s wrong. Fat girls are just human. Do not see them as a sex object or fetish. Some of you will even come and say “send me your nude”, nude kill you there.

“If you really want a woman, then love her for whom and what she is, not trying to get to her so you can experience the rubbish fantasy you have in your head. Don’t tell me you want a fat girl or you love fat girls. Good for you, it’s none of my business. I’m not your play thing, I’m just a normal girl”,

Tags from the story
depression, Sex, suicide

You may also like

Mbong Amata Calls Out Nosa Omoregie Of Trace TV In New Instagram Post

Biggie Biggie Biggie: Meet Nigeria’s representatives to Big Brother Africa 2013

OC Ukeje And Bryan Okwarra Made New Brand Ambassadors For OUCH As Is Unveils Its 2014 Summer Collection

Jackie Chan Confirms Role In Sylvester Stallone Franchise ‘Expendables 3’

“Don’t quit even if your husband sleeps with your best friends” — Liz Anjorin

Tonto Dikeh alleged home-breaker, Rosaline Meurer throws shades at her over failed marriage (Photos)

Stella Damasus Opens Up About Being Emotionally Abused By Her Second Husband

Rosy Meurer shows off birthday gift her man got her

Bobrisky Fires Back At American Hairstylist Who Disgraced Him; Shares Screenshot Of Their Chat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *