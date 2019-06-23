Ben Bruce pictured with Burna Boy and his mom in L.A

Senator of the 8th Senate, Ben Murray Bruce has a photo of himself and Nigerian singer Burna Boy in faraway Los Angeles.

According to Ben Bruce, he met the singer and his mum at the 2019 BET awards in LA, where he is a nominee for Best International Act.

The former manager says “I am hoping he wins. Developing the entertainment industry is one of my life’s passions and it gives me great joy to see Nigerian acts shine brightly on the world stage.”

The former lawmaker and owner of Silverbird Group shared the photos via his Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

See post

With Burna Boy in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Yc8CUdEHiz — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 23, 2019