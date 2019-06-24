Ben Bruce reacts to Burna Boy snagging a BET Award

by Temitope Alabi

Ben Bruce reacts to Burna Boy snagging a BET Award

Former Senator, Ben Bruce has reacted to Nigerian singer Burna Boy snagging a BET Award.

Ben Bruce met up with Burna Boy and his mum in Los Angeles just before the Awards last night and not long after the Dangote crooner won the 2019 BET best international act award, Ben reacted writing on social media that;

‘developing the entertainment industry is one of my life’s passions and it gives me great joy to see Nigerian acts shine brightly on the world stage’.

The award also saw Teni snagging a nomination for The Best International Award [female0 she, however, lost to South Africa’s Sho Madjozi
Burna Boy

