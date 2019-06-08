#BENZO: Bobrisky Acquires A New White Mercedes Benz

by Amaka

Controversial self-acclaimed male barbie and crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky just got his newly acquired white Mercedes Benz delivered to his doorstep today, June 7, 2019.

Recall that he announced that he gifted the car to himself last month. Bobrisky didn’t waste any time in showing off his latest feat on his Instagram page. He shared a video of the car in his compound with the witty caption:

“Yaaaay my baby has been delivered to my door step. I’m blessed. Thanks to @m_jautos for good service.That is my house also thou so let Onyeze look at d house well biko don’t come and say you own it 😂😂😂😂😂”

See photo below:

 
